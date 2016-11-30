Slight chance of lowland snow as cold snap starts next week

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects Pause

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them