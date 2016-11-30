Have an idea worth sharing? TEDxWWU wants you to apply for 2017 event

Do you have an idea worth spreading? Maybe you experienced a unique problem, or researched something and it inspired you to take action, and you want to share that with others.
If you do, the student-led TEDxWWU board wants to hear from you.
The group is collecting applications from people who would like to speak and share their distinct idea at the TEDxWWU event on March 4, 2017, on Western Washington University’s campus.
The locally-organized program, which follows a similar format to TED Talks, has drawn on students, faculty, alumni and community members to speak about their ideas for previous events, and is now seeking more applications for the 2017 program, said Max Smith, co-founder of the current TEDxWWU.
The event includes more than 10 speakers who will share their ideas with an audience of more than 1,000 people.
The selection committee will be looking for not only interesting experiences, “but how did your experience and research and knowledge benefit the community as a whole?” Smith said. “What are the next steps you think people or you in general are going to take to combat whatever issue or fault or problem you are pursuing?”
Applications to be a speaker are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and can be found online at tedxwwu.org. The board for this year’s event decided to extend the application deadline to Dec. 4 in hopes more community members might submit their ideas.
Applicants are encouraged to research existing TED Talks to make sure their take on an issue is unique. All talks are video recorded, and posted online on the TEDxWWU YouTube page, as well as the TEDx Talks page.
Tickets for the March event include a light breakfast, lunch, and activities that help people engage with other attendees and the speakers, Smith said. Tickets are $15 for students (no matter which school they attend), $25 for everyone else, and will go on sale after the final list of speakers is announced in mid-December.
Samantha Wohlfeil: 360-715-2274, @SAWohlfeil
Comments