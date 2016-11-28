Saving for college? State’s newest option won’t be ready until next year

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects Pause

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill