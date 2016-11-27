Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas at Pioneer Park in Ferndale

Pioneer Park in Ferndale sparkles with the Christmas spirit this weekend as the Ferndale Heritage Society hosts its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas amid the park’s historic 19th century buildings.
Ferndale Heritage Society members wear period costumes and decorate the homes, cabins, school, church, general store and other buildings in a holiday theme. It’s the only time in winter the buildings are open.
Crafts and activities include live entertainment, writing letters to Santa in the one-room schoolhouse and mailing them at the post office. Visitors can take horse-drawn carriage rides through the streets. Cookies and warm drinks will be in the Tillicum House. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to hear children’s Christmas wishes, and photographs are welcome.
Hours are from 5-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., Ferndale. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children; free for infants.
For information, call 360-384-6461 or go online to ferndaleheritagesociety.com.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
