Tests show algae toxins no longer in northwest side of Lake Padden

The water in the northwest side of Lake Padden near the Padden Gorge Trail is safe for people and their pets again.
Results from a water sample taken Monday showed that toxins from a blue-green algae there were no longer in the lake, according to Tom Kunesh, environmental health supervisor for the Whatcom County Health Department.
Parks Department crews are removing signs warning people that toxic algae may be present. The signs went up last week.
Previous testing did find toxins, though not at a level considered unsafe by the state.
Still, people were warned to keep themselves and their pets out of the water as a precaution because toxin levels can change between water sampling.
Most blue-green algae blooms are not toxic. But the algae can release toxins into the water that, in high enough concentrations, can sicken humans and kill animals who drink the contaminated water.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
