Survey asks: Do Birch Bay residents want a library of their own?

Birch Bay residents have until Dec. 11 to take an online survey that will help the Whatcom County Library System decide whether to open a library in their community.
“We’ve been observing population growth in Birch Bay for some time, and there’s a sizable number of year-round residents there,” WCLS Executive Director Christine Perkins said in a news release.
“We’re trying to gauge the interest in a library building in Birch Bay,” Perkins said.
The survey is online at wcls.org.
People also can fill out the survey on paper at the Blaine Library, 610 3rd St.
Currently, Birch Bay is served five hours a week via the WCLS bookmobile.
Library trustees will discuss survey results at their Dec. 20 meeting.
Historically, cities and community groups raise the money to build a library. WCLS operates and staffs it, as well as provides furniture and materials.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments