Small businesses offering a variety of events for holiday season

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy Pause

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down