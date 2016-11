Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

Matt Trowbridge stands at Chair 2 above Heather Meadows at Mt. Baker Ski Area Wednesday , Nov. 23, to announce a Friday opening. Snow is on the ground and more is in the forecast, ski area officials said. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The White Salmon Lodge will open Saturday.