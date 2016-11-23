Mt. Baker Ski Area plans limited opening Friday

With snow on the ground and the promise of significant snowfall over the next few days, Mt. Baker Ski Area is planning a limited opening Friday, with expanded operations Saturday, officials said .
Heather Meadows, at the ski area’s upper elevation, will be open Friday with chairs 1, 2, and 3 operating, marketing manager Amy Trowbridge said Wednesday. On Saturday, the lower White Salmon area will open. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
“It still will be early-season conditions, so we won’t have all our runs open, but we hope to have both base areas and most if not all of the chair lifts open,” Trowbridge said.
Some 8 to 9 inches of snow was on the ground Sunday at Heather Meadows, and 2 feet of snow at Pan Dome, at the top of the chair lift, said Gwyn Howatt, the ski area’s executive vice president. Trowbridge said the forecast calls for temperatures to remain below freezing with continued snowfall into the weekend.
“It’s snowed a bit and it’s looking snowier,” Trowbridge said. “We’re really excited.”
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments