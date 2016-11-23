Forget the butter? Grandpa need a pill? Here’s what’s open Thanksgiving Day

People still can grab forgotten ingredients or that last-minute pie at most big grocery stores on Thanksgiving Day, but most other businesses and services in Bellingham and Whatcom County will be closed.
Some retailers will open Thursday evening to start Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving.
Many government offices and small businesses will remain closed Friday.
Below are the plans of many grocery stores and services for Thursday and Friday. Call ahead or check websites for hours for businesses not listed:
GROCERY STORES
▪ Haggen stores: Open 24 hours Thursday.
▪ The Market in Birch Bay: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Cost Cutter, Blaine: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Food Pavilion, Lynden: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Everson Market: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Whole Foods Market: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Fred Meyer Lakeway and Bakerview: Open until 4 p.m. Thursday. Open 5 a.m. Friday.
▪ Safeway Bellingham and Lynden: Open 24 hours Thursday.
▪ Winco: Open until 3 p.m. Thursday. Opens at 7 a.m. Friday.
▪ Everybody’s Store: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Closed Thursday: Community Food Co-op Downtown and Cordata, Grocery Outlet, Trader Joe’s, Costco.
PHARMACIES
▪ Walgreens: Sunset Drive store and pharmacy open 24 hours Thursday; Samish Way store open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; Meridian Street store open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; Main Street, Ferndale, store and pharmacy open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday.
▪ Rite Aid: Sunset Drive store and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; Telegraph Road store open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; Cornwall Avenue store open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 36th Street store open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; Third Avenue, Ferndale, store open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; Guide Meridian, Lynden, store open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; Boblett Street, Blaine, store open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacy open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
▪ CVS, inside Target: Closed Thursday.
▪ Hoagland Pharmacy: Closed Thursday.
OFFICES, SERVICES
▪ Whatcom County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Bellingham city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Bellingham parking meters: Not enforced Thursday or Friday.
▪ Whatcom County Library system and bookmobile: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Bellingham Public Library: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Banks: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
▪ U.S. Postal Service: Closed, no mail delivery Thursday. Regular service Friday.
▪ Garbage: SSC and Nooksack Valley Disposal & Recycling will pick up on regular schedule both days, but trucks might be early.
▪ Whatcom Transportation Authority: No buses running Thursday. Regular schedule Friday.
▪ The Bellingham Herald: Regular newspaper delivery. Offices closed 3 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday. Customer service available before 10 a.m. Thursday at 360-676-2660 and 24-7 at bellinghamherald.com\myaccount.
ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS
▪ Restaurants: Some open Thursday. Call ahead; many require reservations.
▪ Movie theaters: Regal, Pickford and Limelight open Thursday and Friday.
SCHOOLS
▪ Public schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Whatcom Community College: No classes Wednesday. Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Western Washington University: No classes Wednesday. Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Bellingham Technical College: Closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Northwest Indian College: Closed Thursday and Friday.
