Trying to find a parking spot at Bellis Fair mall? There's an app for that

Finding a parking spot at Bellis Fair just got a little easier with a new mobile app.
General Growth Properties, which owns Bellis Fair, introduced the app earlier this month. It uses GPS data and heat maps to show lot areas that have open parking spaces using a red, yellow and green color system. It also has several other features, including a favorite store section that provides a customized feed on new product arrivals and special offers, according to a company news release. It also has a feature to remind shoppers where they parked the car after shopping.
“Mall traffic continues to rise, and during peak shopping seasons, such as holiday and back to school, parking continues to be one of the largest pain points,” Scott Morey, executive vice president of technology and marketing at GGP, said in a news release. “Combined with our new technology, this solution is leading the way in providing shoppers with convenient and reliable parking locations.”
The app can also be used at many of the other General Growth properties.
Details about the app can be found at ggp.com/mall-app.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
