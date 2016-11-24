State patrol will have extra DUI patrols Friday

The Washington State Patrol will have extra DUI patrols on Friday, focusing on Interstates 90, 5, 405 and state Route 520 leading in and out of metropolitan areas.
According to a news release, the patrol’s Impaired Driving Section will also deploy the Mobile Impaired Unit, which will be set up at a central location “to promote efficiency in processing those arrested for DUI and allow the arresting troopers to return to patrolling in a shorter amount of time.”
“The Washington State Patrol would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of impaired driving as we enter this holiday season,” the release stated. “It is imperative to drive sober! Plan ahead and make this a safe holiday season.”
Comments