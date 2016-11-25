Comcast increases internet speeds for customers statewide

Comcast cable internet customers in two of the company’s more popular plans will see a speed boost before the end of the year.
The change comes at no additional cost to customers statewide as Comcast, doing business under its Xfinity brand, boosts download speeds in the 75 megabits per second tier to 100 megabits per second and the 150 Mbps package to 200 Mbps. The packages are called performance pro and blast pro, respectively.
To get increased speeds, most customers will have to restart their modems. Comcast will notify those who need to upgrade their modem to receive advertised speeds.
Earlier this year, a Comcast spokesman said three in four Washington customers paid for high-speed plans of 50 megabits per second or higher. Users are expected to demand even more bandwidth as devices use more data, said spokesman Walter Neary in April.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
