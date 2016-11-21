Fire in Bellingham couple’s truck prompts Toys ‘R’ Us to pull ride-on toy

Toys ‘R’ Us has pulled a ride-on toy truck from shelves days after a Bellingham couple said it burst into flames as they were driving home on Interstate 5 on Friday night.
Delmond and Roxsane Harden said they were bringing home the toy – a Tonka Ride-On Dump Truck – from a Toys ‘R’ Us store in Everett when they noticed the box on fire in the bed of their pickup.
“I said, ‘We gotta pull over,’ ” Roxsane Harden told KIRO-TV. “ ‘We gotta get out of this truck.’ So we pulled over, flames start shooting.”
The flames burned hot enough to shatter windows in the pickup. A Washington State Patrol trooper tried to douse them with a handheld fire extinguisher but had to call for help from a fire department in the Smokey Point area.
The couple said the toy truck was a present for their grandson.
Toys ‘R’ Us spokeswoman Nicole Hayes says in a statement that the incident appears to be isolated, but the New Jersey-based company is pulling the item from stores and its website “pending further investigation.”
Hayes says Toys ‘R’ Us is working with the truck’s manufacturer, Dynacraft, to determine a cause.
