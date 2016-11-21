Learn about raptors in the Pacific Northwest during Dec. 1 talk

Learn about the region’s raptors during a presentation Dec. 1 at the Central branch of the Bellingham Public Library.
“Raptors in our lives and how to find them” begins at 7 p.m. in the Lecture Room of the library, 210 Central Ave.
The free event is open to all ages.
Raptor biologist Bud Anderson will give the presentation. He founded Bow-based Falcon Research Group.
His talk will focus on raptors found in the Pacific Northwest, identifying the birds of prey, how to find them, their migratory patterns and their role in the ecosystem.
For years, Anderson has taught a series of classes, which included a field trip, on raptors that have been popular with beginners and seasoned birders alike.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
