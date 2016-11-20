Fire burns shed, briefly closes Guide Meridian

Fire of undetermined origin burned a shed on Guide Meridian north of Stuart Road early Sunday, briefly closing the two northbound lanes.
Battalion Chief Chuck Henkel of the Bellingham Fire Department said fire was reported about 8 a.m in an abandoned 12- by 12-foot wooden shed north of the Wal-Mart store. No injuries were reported, he said.
“It just made a lot of smoke, for a short period of time,” Henkel said. The building was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Radio dispatches indicated there were several 911 calls from passersby.
All lanes of the Guide were open by 8:40 a.m., according to the state Department of the Transportation. Firefighters remained on scene for a little over an hour, sifting through the wreckage.
Henkel said the cause could not be determined and could not be linked a series of arson fires that began last summer.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
