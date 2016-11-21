Toys for Tots drive starts in Whatcom County

Volunteers have begun this season’s drive to provide toys to needy children by setting up a distribution center at the former Albertsons grocery store in the Birchwood neighborhood.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys and cash will be accepted during the first three weekends in December at 1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham. The distribution center in Birchwood will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. The last day to donate or receive toys will be Dec. 17.
Donations also can be made at more than 120 drop-off locations throughout Whatcom County that accept cash or toys, including Yeager’s Sporting Goods, all five Haggen stores, Little Caesar’s Pizza and Walgreens.
Paper “Toy Train Cut-outs” also are available for $1 at Hardware Sales, Little Caesar’s and Haggen stores. Cash donations help the nonprofit agency buy toys at a bulk discount, sometimes as much as 25 percent off for purchases made locally.
Toys for Tots is run entirely by volunteers, and 97 percent of all donations go directly toward toys, not overhead.
To participate as a donor or make a donation online, go to the Bellingham Toys for Tots page on Facebook or visit bellingham-wa.toysfortots.org/.
