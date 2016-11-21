Toys for Tots drive starts in Whatcom County

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy

1:22 New Blaine veterans memorial to those who served, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, to be dedicated Nov. 11

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:22 Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9