November 18, 2016 5:00 AM

Ferndale will consider property tax increase at Monday meeting after public hearing

By Kyle Mittan

The City Council could approve an increase to 2017’s property tax levy as high as 6.48 percent Monday.

Council members, in a committee meeting Wednesday, voted to bring two ordinances to Monday’s agenda: One would increase the property tax rate over last year’s by 1 percent; the other would increase it by 6.48 percent. The council could then approve one ordinance or the other.

For Ferndale homeowners whose houses are valued at $250,000, a 1 percent increase would add $2.18 to last year’s tax bill, according to city documents. A 6.48 percent hike would add $14.49.

But council members could also vote to amend the language to have the increase fall somewhere between those rates – and that was the idea, Councilwoman Cathy Watson said, when she proposed the two options Wednesday.

State law allows cities to increase property tax revenue by 1 percent each year, but when cities forgo that increase, those rates are saved as “banked capacity” and can be applied later.

The city last took its 1 percent increase for 2015’s taxes, said Whatcom County Assessor Keith Willnauer. But Ferndale has banked 5.48 percent, meaning the council could take the 1 percent increase in 2017, plus all of the 5.48 percent of banked capacity, for a 6.48 percent increase.

The city collected $1.04 million in property tax in 2014, documents show. A 1 percent increase would bring an additional $10,398 in revenue. A 6.48 percent increase would generate an additional $67,379.

Watson said she proposed the increase as a way to fund a position dedicated to maintaining streets and sidewalks, a program the city did away with amid the recession. The funds could also help improve the city’s parks, she added.

The City Council will vote on the increase after a public hearing at Monday’s meeting, when residents can provide input about the proposal. The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, 5694 Second Ave.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

