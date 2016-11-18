BP Cherry Point refinery plans early morning drills with audible alarm

BP Cherry Point refinery is planning a series of emergency drills with an alarm that could be heard locally in the early morning hours, according to a statement sent to a Birch Bay community group.
Drills are planned at 2 a.m. Nov. 21, Dec. 9, and Dec.16, according to the notice to birchbayinfo.org and forwarded to The Bellingham Herald. A refinery official could not be reached immediately for comment.
“While it is unlikely that the Unit Evacuation Alarm would be heard off the Cherry Point refinery site, we want to make our neighbors and local community members aware of this drill schedule and the potential that the Unit Evacuation Alarm could be heard by some neighbors depending on atmospheric conditions and wind direction, etc., at the time of the drill and assure people that there is no cause for concern,” according to the notice.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments