Bellingham Technical College offers free HPV vaccinations

Bellingham Technical College’s nursing program is holding its annual free human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) clinic Dec. 1 and 2 for those between the ages of 18-26 years old. The clinic will be in Haskell Center’s room No. 111 from 11-11:45 a.m. and 12:15-1 p.m.
The school’s nursing students will be administering the vaccines under the supervision of nursing faculty along with the Whatcom County Health Department.
The vaccines will be administered on a first-come first-served basis. Those using the service should expect registration and vaccination to take about 30 minutes, according to organizers.
The vaccine helps prevent HPV types that cause most cervical cancers and requires three doses. The second dose is scheduled for Jan. 11, and the third dose will be given in late May or early June.
Those given the first dose are guaranteed a spot for the second and third doses, according to a BTC news release.
Officials said no insurance is required for the free vaccinations, and no appointments are necessary.
For information about the clinics, e-mail tweber@btc.edu.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
