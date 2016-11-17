Bellingham Technical College offers free HPV vaccinations

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

0:35 Whatcom Democrats react to election results

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

9:20 Gov. Haley says Obama's record falls short of his 'soaring words'