Wind advisory issued for Whatcom, Skagit; outages possible

A wind advisory has been issued for Sunday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of strong gusty winds in Northwest Washington.
National Weather Service forecasters said southeast winds will reach speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Winds will turn south-southwest later Sunday night.
“Winds of this magnitude can break tree limbs falling onto roads ... vehicles ... and rooftops. Isolated power outages are possible,” the weather service said in a statement. The advisory covers Admiralty Inlet, plus western Jan Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties and surrounding waters.
A gale warning was in effect for inland waters of Western Washington and northern and central Washington coastal waters, including the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Mariners could expect similar wind conditions with seas rising to 14 to 17 feet before subsiding after midnight.
Sunday’s forecast calls for rain through Sunday night, turning to showers Monday, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-40s.
Meanwhile, November rainfall totals continue to run ahead of normal, with 3.86 inches recorded through Saturday at Bellingham International Airport. Normal rainfall for the entire month is 5.8 inches.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments