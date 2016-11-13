Man rescued from Lake Whatcom, taxi driver hailed as hero

A Bellingham taxi driver was being hailed as a hero Sunday morning after the rescue of a man found apparently clinging to a log in Lake Whatcom.
“I don’t know the name of the taxi driver, but he saved his life and he needs to be recognized,” said Bellingham Fire Capt. Mannix McConnell, who was EMS supervisor at the incident.
North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and Bellingham Medic One firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Sunday to a report of man clinging to a log about 500 feet offshore from 3183 Northshore Road, east of Agate Bay. An ambulance and other Bellingham Fire units were seen leaving the address about 8:30 a.m., traveling with emergency lights activated.
At St. Joseph hospital, McConnell confirmed that a patient arrived alive. Medical privacy laws prevent McConnell from discussing the incident further.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies withheld comment pending an investigation.
A visibly shaken taxi driver was observed talking to deputies at the scene.
Light rain was falling with an air temperature about 50 degrees.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments