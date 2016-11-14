Do you know where to flee to if volcanic mudslide flows down Mount Baker?

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict Pause

1:07 Crews practice oil spill recovery on Nooksack River

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?