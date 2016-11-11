Bellingham honors those who served on Veterans Day

Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 sponsors the annual Veterans Day celebration at Bellingham City Hall, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, washing autumn leaves into overwhelmed storm drains that flooded intersections around Bellingham and caused minor headaches for drivers. Heaviest rain was during a burst that dumped a quarter-inch.

Crime

Whatcom prosecutor reads probable cause in Everson shooting

An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.

Local

Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Editor's Choice Videos