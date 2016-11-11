Bellingham honors those who served on Veterans Day

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, washing autumn leaves into overwhelmed storm drains that flooded intersections around Bellingham and caused minor headaches for drivers. Heaviest rain was during a burst that dumped a quarter-inch.
An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.
Balmy fall weather continued in Bellingham, Washington as the record high temperature of 63 degrees for November 8, set in 2008, fell by 10:05 a.m. By 11 a.m. the temperature reached 72, according to the National Weather Service.
Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.