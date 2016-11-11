Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

The supermoon on November 14 is expected to be ‘super’ for two reasons: it is the only supermoon this year to be completely full, and it is the closest moon to Earth since 1948.
NASA

Local

Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, washing autumn leaves into overwhelmed storm drains that flooded intersections around Bellingham and caused minor headaches for drivers. Heaviest rain was during a burst that dumped a quarter-inch.

Crime

Whatcom prosecutor reads probable cause in Everson shooting

An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.

Local

Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

