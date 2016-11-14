Mayor’s Arts Awards nominations accepted until end of year

The Bellingham Arts Commission will accept nominations for the 38th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards through December.
Each year, the Arts Commission accepts nominations to honor Bellingham residents who have significantly contributed to the arts in the community. Accomplishments by individual artists, businesses, benefactors, organizations, arts educators, arts supporters, or civic improvement leaders or notable events or achievements are all possible areas for the award.
Once the nomination period closes, staff will announce a date for the spring awards ceremony.
Nominations may be made using the online Mayor’s Arts Award nomination form, or emailed to arts@cob.org, or submitted in writing to Shannon Taysi, Planning and Community Development, 210 Lottie St.
Details: 360-778-8360, cob.org/services/arts/Pages/mayor-award.aspx.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
