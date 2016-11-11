Super supermoon arrives this weekend, but will the sky cooperate?

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood Pause

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?