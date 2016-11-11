Local

November 11, 2016 5:00 AM

Blaine dedicates Battlefield Cross memorial for all veterans

The Bellingham Herald

A new memorial will be dedicated in Blaine at 11 a.m., Friday, Veterans Day. Custer VFW Post 9474 Quartermaster Steve Nelson said the somber memorial is for all veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

