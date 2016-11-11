Blaine dedicates Battlefield Cross memorial for all veterans

Custer VFW Post 9474 will dedicate a new memorial, remembering those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, in downtown Blaine on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
Custer VFW Post 9474 Quartermaster Steve Nelson checks out the new memorial erected in Blaine, Monday Nov. 7, 2016, that will be dedicated on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov 11 at 11am. Nelson says that the new memorial includes veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
Custer VFW Post 9474 Quartermaster Steve Nelson checks out the new memorial in Blaine, Monday Nov. 7, 2016, that will be dedicated on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov 11 at 11am. Nelson says that the new memorial includes veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
A new memorial will be dedicated in Blaine at 11 a.m., Friday, Veterans Day. Custer VFW Post 9474 Quartermaster Steve Nelson said the somber memorial is for all veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Comments