Bellingham sets another record as warm fall weather continues

Another temperature record fell Wednesday, for the third time this week.
A high of 66 was recorded at 2 a.m. Wednesday at Bellingham International Airport, where the National Weather Service takes official measurements. The previous high was 64, set in 1976. High temperature records also fell Saturday and Tuesday, when temperatures rose to 66 and 73 degrees, respectively.
“That’s becoming almost commonplace this month,” said Andy Haner, a weather service meteorologist in Seattle. Saturday’s high temperature also came in the wee hours of the morning.
“Those southeast winds are really causing those overnight temperatures to spike lately,” Haner said. He said the winds bring warm air from aloft lower to the ground.
The average November high temperature for Bellingham is 43.2 degrees, according to weather service records from 1981 to 2010. So far this month, the average high temperature is 55.3 degrees.
“Nine-point-seven degrees, that’s quite a departure,” Haner said.
Meanwhile, rainfall continues to run far ahead of normal this month, in the face of one of the wettest Octobers ever in Bellingham. Some .43 inches of rain fell Tuesday, bringing the monthly total to 3.56 inches. Normal November rainfall is 5.80 inches.
None of this is particularly surprising for weather service meteorologists, who forecast a warm, rainy autumn before what’s expected to be a more normal winter, with colder temperatures and a higher possibility of lowland snow.
Rain returns Friday night and through the weekend, the weather service said. It will remain unseasonably warm, with highs in the high 50s and low 60s.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
