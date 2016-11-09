Another deluge hits Bellingham Wednesday morning

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, washing autumn leaves into overwhelmed storm drains that flooded intersections around Bellingham and caused minor headaches for drivers.
The heaviest rain was during a burst that dumped a quarter-inch – not unusal for a fall storm in the Northwest, but it comes on the heels of a very wet October.
Overnight storm total rainfall of 0.34” this far. Chance of showers continues today.— Bellingham Weather (@bhamweatherBham) November 9, 2016
In Bellingham, more than 6 inches of rain fell last month. That compares to 1.71 inches of rain in October of 2015 – and a normal October average of 2.72 inches.
The heaviest fell Oct. 8 (1.45 inches), Oct. 14 (0.9 inches) and Oct. 20 (0.9 inches).
“Three storms alone contributed to half that rain,” said meteorologist Danny Mercer at the National Weather Service office in Seattle. “Three really juicy storms tapped that tropical moisture. That’s why fall can be the rainiest in the Northwest.”
The weekend forecast? More showers, with daytime temperatures in the high 50s to 60 degrees.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments