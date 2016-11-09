Whatcom library, WTA want to make your travels more enjoyable

Whatcom County Library System and Whatcom Transportation Authority are partnering for the first time for Read and Ride, a campaign to boost the number of residents downloading the library system’s free digital resources and use WTA.
“Throughout Whatcom County, we have some incredible public services that can improve the quality of life for local residents. The toughest hurdle, though, isn’t getting people to agree these are great services – it’s getting them to use them,” Christine Perkins, executive director of WCLS, said in a news release. “This partnership is all about encouraging more of our community to take advantage of the free and affordable resources available to them.”
WTA routes run throughout the county and WCLS has 10 locations as well as digital services that are always accessible with one’s library card number.
Though the library system’s digital services are free, WTA bus passes are $25 a month for people 8-74 years old. Children 7 years and under can ride for free and WTA’s Gold Cards allow residents 75 years and older to ride for free.
To learn about the Read and Ride campaign, go to wcls.org/read-and-ride.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
Comments