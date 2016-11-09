Whatcom Democrats react to election results

Balmy fall weather continued in Bellingham, Washington as the record high temperature of 63 degrees for November 8, set in 2008, fell by 10:05 a.m. By 11 a.m. the temperature reached 72, according to the National Weather Service.
Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.
A near-record rainfall in October swelled the Nooksack River, making for a spectacular fall show Sunday at Nooksack Falls, where the Middle Fork drops 88 feet into a rock canyon northeast of Bellingham, Wash.