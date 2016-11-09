Whatcom Democrats react to election results

Whatcom County Democrats react to Election Day results, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at the Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

Three people were hurt Monday, Nov. 7, as a flatbed truck hit a line of cars stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Mount Baker Highway near Everson-Goshen Road. Officials said an infant in the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

A near-record rainfall in October swelled the Nooksack River, making for a spectacular fall show Sunday at Nooksack Falls, where the Middle Fork drops 88 feet into a rock canyon northeast of Bellingham, Wash.

