Bellingham hits record high temperature for Nov. 8

You didn’t need a degree in meteorology to know that a warm front was passing through Northwest Washington on Tuesday, bringing with it a record high temperature for the day and month.
A high of 64 degrees was recorded at 10:05 a.m. at Bellingham International Airport, breaking the previous Nov. 8 high of 63, set in 2008. By 11 a.m., it was 72 degrees and people strolled downtown Bellingham in shorts.
“A sunny day in Bellingham calls for sandals, even if it’s November,” tweeted @abbyannbock.
Records showed it was the warmest November day in Bellingham since a high of 69 degrees in 1949, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Records fell across the Puget Sound region, with temperatures in the 70s well before noon in Seattle, Olympia and Hoquiam.
“We had a warm front move through yesterday,” said meteorologist Ni Cushmeer, in Seattle. “Of course, when you get the sun, that adds additional heat. The clouds kept things down yesterday.”
Saturday also saw a record high temperature of 66 degrees, edging the high of 65 degrees set Nov. 5, 1980.
Barely more than a trace of rain fell Monday as the monthly rainfall total held at 3.13 inches, more than half the monthly average of 5.8 inches.
Current forecasts expect the unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend, although cloudy skies and rain will return Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Monday at least. A few sunbreaks are likely Thursday, but forecasters say several warm, wet days lie ahead.
The average November temperature is 50 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data, which keeps historical climate records.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments