Unlimited access to bhamherald.com this week for news of this historic election

Tuesday’s election is hugely consequential – not just at the national level, but here in Whatcom County as well. With the stakes so high, we all need timely and accurate information from a source we can trust.
Starting today, we’re providing unlimited digital access to all of the journalism that The Bellingham Herald and McClatchy produce at no charge. There’s no limit on the number of articles you can read, videos you can watch or photos you can see; if it’s on our website, it’s available to you.
We’ll provide unlimited access throughout the week, so please come back to bhamherald.com often for the latest news on this historic election.
And, if you haven’t already, please remember to drop off your ballot or be sure it’s postmarked by tomorrow.
Sincerely,
Mark Owings, publisher
Julie Shirley, executive editor
