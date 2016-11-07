Deer strolls through Fairhaven

Jack Riley, deputy administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, explains the danger that exposure to fentanyl, a synthetic drug commonly sold as heroin, creates for law enforcement officers and the general public.
Friends of the Duersch family remodeled the family's home south of Lynden while the family was on vacation after Lucy Duersch, 5, finished six weeks of radiation therapy for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG, a brainstem cancer. Friends are raising money for Lucy's medical bills at https://www.gofundme.com/2wkm33as