Storm brought record rainfall, high temperatures for November 5

Two weather records for Bellingham fell Saturday, as both daily rainfall and high temperature marks toppled.
A high of 66 degrees was recorded at 1 a.m. Saturday, edging the high of 65 degrees set Nov. 5, 1980, according to National Weather Service statistics recorded at Bellingham International Airport.
Daily rainfall was 2.05 inches after several heavy squalls throughout the day, sinking the previous record of .73 inches on Nov. 5, 1988.
This story will be updated.
