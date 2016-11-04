Brawl ends Squalicum, Rainier Beach football game at Civic early

A brawl between the Squalicum and Rainier Beach football teams broke out during the closing minutes of a Class 3A quad-district playoff game Friday at Civic Stadium, forcing officials to end the game early, with Squalicum up 35-7.
Both teams were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct a few times during the game, but with 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, pushing and shoving broke out near the Rainier Beach sideline after a play. Some Vikings players left the bench, resulting in Squalicum coach Nick Lucey and some school administrators and teachers leaving the Storm bench to help separate the two teams, according to athletic director Patrick Brown.
Once the teams were pulled apart by coaches and officials, Rainier Beach walked off the field, but not before some more heated moments as they entered their locker room near the Squalicum student section.
Lucey said the officials informed him that the game had been called early, saying, “I think Rainier Beach’s behavior merited not finishing the game.”
