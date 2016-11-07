Veterans honored with events in Whatcom County

Events across Whatcom County will honor veterans before and on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. These events are free unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday: Western Washington University’s Veterans Outreach Center hosts a Veterans Day ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. at WWU’s Viking Union Multipurpose Room. Details: 360-650-6115, AS.VOC@wwu.edu.
Thursday: Ferndale High School, 5830 Golden Eagle Drive, hosts an assembly at 9 a.m. in the auditorium. Chuck Anway, a Vietnam War veteran and VFW 9474 post commander, will speak about his experiences. The Ferndale High School choir will perform. A meet-and-greet with refreshments will take place at 8 a.m. in auditorium foyer, for veterans to share their stories with FHS students. Details: 360-383-9274.
Thursday: Bellingham Technical College’s Diversity and Veterans Support Services hosts a program at 10 a.m. at the college’s Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindberg Ave., followed by a lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Guest speaker is Gold Star mother Doris Kent, the daughter, sister, spouse and mother of veterans. Her oldest son, Jonathan Santos, was killed by a suicide bomber while he was serving in Iraq with the Army. Kent founded the Whatcom County Veteran Navigator Program and is the veterans benefits specialist with support services for veterans’ families at the Opportunity Council. In 2011, she received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Veteran Service Officer of the Year. Details: btc.edu/veterans.
Thursday: The Marine Corps League hosts its 241st Marine Corps Birthday and Veterans Day Celebration from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bellingham VFW Post 1585, 625 North State St. The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. with cake cutting, the traditional reading of Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune’s Marine Corps Order No. 47, and the birthday message from Gen. Robert B. Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps. The event is open to Marines, their families, members of all military branches, and members of the community. Details: 360-734-5520.
Friday: Dentists from the Mount Baker District Dental Society will provide free dental care for veterans at offices in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Veterans will be screened and treated. Care may include cleanings, X-rays, exams and fillings. Appointments must be made in advance. Details: 360-778-6051, pbuckley@co.whatcom.wa.us.
Friday: Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 sponsors a community event at 11 a.m. at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St. The Post 7 Honor Guard will present the flags and military honors. Bellingham High School Community Band and the Bellingham Pipe Band will perform. Master of ceremonies is Post 7 past Commander Rick Sucee. Other participants are Washington Army National Guard Maj. Kevin Park, chaplain at St. Joseph hospital; keynote speaker Capt. Chuck Kuttrell, U.S. Navy, retired; and vocalist Sonia Alexis. Details: 360-734-3110.
Friday: The Leopold and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center host a dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m. in the Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave., featuring performances by The Pakawalups, Bellingham Swing Connection and Bellingham Pipe Band. Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 will present the POW/MIA ceremony. The event is free for veterans and their families. Reservations are required; call The Leopold, 360-733-3500.
Friday: Bellingham Elks will serve a meatloaf dinner and host a program from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the lodge, 710 Samish Way. Dinner is free for veterans and their spouses; donation of $10 requested from others attending. Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 Honor Guard will present the colors. For details and RSVP information, see the Bellingham Elks Facebook page or call 360-733-3333.
Friday: Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine, hosts a three-course dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. with chef Bruno Feldeisen and his team, and participation from guest chefs Patrick Glennon and Roy Breiman. The evening includes an auction with emcee Mark Wright from Seattle’s King 5 TV. All auction proceeds benefit Growing Veterans, a nonprofit organization with a vision to end returning veterans’ isolation and to make sustainable agriculture the norm in the community. Cost is $95 general, $85 for veterans. Reserve at 360-318-2000.
Friday: 92.9 KISM, KGMI 790 and Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 host a fundraiser to provide service dogs to veterans with post traumatic stress disorder from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Underground, 211 E. Chestnut St., with music by Sunset Superman. There also will be a silent auction co-sponsored by Brigadoon Service Dogs; all proceeds raised from the door, raffle and silent auction go to its Heroes for Independence program, which provides free service dogs to veterans with PTSD. Cost is $5. Details: 360-734-3110.
Friday: In honor of Veterans Day, no Discover Pass is required for state parks, including the three in Whatcom County – Birch Bay State Park, Larrabee State Park and Peace Arch State Park.
Saturday: Meridian High School FFA hosts a potato feed from 5 to 8 p.m. at Laurel Community Baptist Church, 162 W. Laurel Road. It’s free for all veterans; a $5 donation is recommended for others. All money raised will be donated to Camp Patriot, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help and thank wounded and disabled military veterans of all generations though its outdoor programs.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
Comments