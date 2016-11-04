Bellingham feed manufacturer moving to Skagit County

A local manufacturer is moving into a bigger facility in Skagit County.
Scratch and Peck Feeds announced it is moving its operations to Burlington early next year. At 40,000 square feet, the new facility is more than double the space in the current Bellingham facility at 3883 Hammer Drive. Owner Diana Ambauen-Meade said they spent more than two years looking in Bellingham and Skagit County for a facility that fit the needs of the business.
“Ensuring that we have a safe and functional work environment is a top priority. The size of this new facility gives us room to increase our efficiency and productivity to meet increased sales while also better serving our employees and customers,” Ambauen-Meade said in a blog post.
The company, which is known for its certified organic products that are also free of genetically modified organisms, has grown steadily in recent years. It was also a winner of a $100,000 business grant from Chase bank in 2015.
The move to Burlington will also put the company closer to more of the organic grain producers and farmers it works with, Ambauen-Meade said. It will also mean a shorter turnaround for wholesale and online orders.
Whatcom County customers shouldn’t expect any changes in terms of buying the Scratch and Peck products at local stores.
The company currently has 25 employees. Ambauen-Meade said they don’t expect to add to the production staff but will continue expanding its sales and marketing department.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
