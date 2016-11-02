Damp and dreary October wasn’t the wettest in Bellingham

Bellingham ended October as the fourth wettest on record, according to figures from the Western Regional Climate Center in Nevada, which collects historical data.
October was a record-breaking month for rain in parts of Oregon and Washington, including Seattle, which saw 10.05 inches fall at Sea-Tac, drowning the October 2003 record of 8.96 inches.
In Bellingham, 6.94 inches of rain fell in October as measured at Bellingham International Airport, a little more than an inch behind the record of 8.29 inches set in 2003. Other wet Octobers included 1967, with 7.93 inches; and 1958, with 7.25 inches. Records date to 1949.
A trio of tropical tempests dumped the bulk of the rain, including one seriously soggy storm over Oct. 14-15, which also brought damaging winds.
“It was just the way the jet stream was headed,” said Michelle Breckner, a climatologist at the Reno center. “It just came right at you guys.”
