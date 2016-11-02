WTA accepting applications for free day passes for social and health services agencies

Whatcom Transportation Authority is now accepting applications from social and health services agencies for free day passes to give to their clients throughout 2017.
WTA provides up to 50,000 free day passes to approved agencies each year, officials said.
According to a WTA news release, organizations seeking free day passes, including past recipients, must submit an application packet, which can be found at ridewta.com. Applicants can also contact WTA’s service development assistant at 360-676-7433 or GroupPassRequests@ridewta.com.
The deadline for completed packets is 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.
