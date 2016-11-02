Animation featured in this month’s Bellingham Art Walk

Participants in this month’s Art Walk will get a chance to see animation shows projected on the Faithlife building.
Graphic design students from Western Washington University will show 12 short pieces projected on the building, which is on Bay and Prospect streets. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and the videos will feature music from local and regional musicians, according to a WWU news release.
The art walk features artists and a variety of events in downtown Bellingham from 6-10 p.m. Details about this month’s event can be found at downtownbellingham.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
