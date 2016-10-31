Trick-or-treaters flood downtown Bellingham

Hundreds of monsters, superheroes and wizards flooded downtown Bellingham on Monday afternoon to trick or treat at participating businesses, a tradition that provided a fun and safe trick-or-treating alternative for families.
Fairhaven’s annual Trick or Treat also continued a half-century tradition at the now-closed Fairhaven Pharmacy – photos of costumed children, provided free each Halloween. The Historic Fairhaven Association took over the tradition by engaging a professional photographer.
And lest you think Halloween was just for kids, revelers ended the night with one of Bellingham’s best Halloween night traditions, Thrillingham, at Maritime Heritage Park. The Bellingham Zombies performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to raise money for Blue Skies for Children.
Go to bhamherald.com to watch video of the downtown Bellingham festivities.
Comments