Food drive raises record for Whatcom food banks

A Feed the Need drive set a record this year by collecting more than $215,000 for Whatcom County food banks.
Industrial Credit Union put an emphasis on monetary donations this year because food bank officials say their buying power exceeds what can be purchased individually. More than 10,000 pounds of food also was donated.
“For every $10 donated, the Food Bank can purchase approximately $80 worth of food,” said Mike Cohen, executive director for the Bellingham Food Bank.
A food truck round up raised nearly $28,000 and Ben Kinney and Keller Williams Realty matched funds totaling more than $62,000. Whatcom County businesses donated $35,000 and individual donors gave $63,000.
Feed the Need is the largest food drive in Whatcom County.
