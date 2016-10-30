Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

Chicas Reinas performs at Día de los Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lightcatcher Museum in Bellingham.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Local

A sneak peek at Bellingham's newest trail

Bellingham Parks and Recreation staff lead a tour of the new 1.5-mile Squalicum Creek segment of the Bay to Baker Trail. It's under construction between Irongate Road and Orchard Street in Bellingham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.

Crime

Drug lab explodes in Bellingham house

A Bellingham, Washington man was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a 1150 Ellis St. triplex on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Police said small canisters of butane and 200 ounces of marijuana were found inside; they suspect a drug lab was in operation at the site. Damage was about $50,000, the property manager said.

Editor's Choice Videos