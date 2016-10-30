Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

Jack Riley, deputy administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, explains the danger that exposure to fentanyl, a synthetic drug commonly sold as heroin, creates for law enforcement officers and the general public.
Friends of the Duersch family remodeled the family's home south of Lynden while the family was on vacation after Lucy Duersch, 5, finished six weeks of radiation therapy for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG, a brainstem cancer. Friends are raising money for Lucy's medical bills at https://www.gofundme.com/2wkm33as
Bellingham Parks and Recreation staff lead a tour of the new 1.5-mile Squalicum Creek segment of the Bay to Baker Trail. It's under construction between Irongate Road and Orchard Street in Bellingham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
A blue Chevrolet Cavalier ended up shoved underneath a Subaru Forester in downtown Bellingham Wednesday, Oct. 19, after the Cavalier's driver, Daniel Overrein, 62, accidentally hit the gas while parallel parking. No one was injured.
A Bellingham, Washington man was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a 1150 Ellis St. triplex on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Police said small canisters of butane and 200 ounces of marijuana were found inside; they suspect a drug lab was in operation at the site. Damage was about $50,000, the property manager said.