Cancer center strings up bras in Bellingham to raise breast cancer awareness

To help raise awareness for breast cancer, organizers with the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center and a Bellingham radio station strung more than 100 donated bras from goal post to goal post at Civic Field on Friday, Oct. 28.
The event was titled “United in the fight: Kicking breast cancer into the End Zone.”
The Cancer Center asked for donations of decorated bras at participating branches of Bank of the Pacific. Organizers hope to make this an annual event, with the goal of someday stringing bras across across Bellingham Bay, from Boulevard Park to the Alaska Ferry Terminal in Fairhaven.
