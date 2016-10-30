Local

October 30, 2016 1:49 PM

The Bellingham Herald seeks Whatcom County tree farms information for list

The Bellingham Herald

The annual free listing of U-cut and we-cut Christmas trees will be published in the Nov. 24 issue of the Take 5 section in The Bellingham Herald.

Please submit information for the free public service announcement to margaret.bikman@bellinghamherald.com by Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Include the following, in this order: Name of farm; address, town; contact phone number and/or website; opening date, closing date and daily hours; types of trees, U-cut and/or we-cut; other items or services offered, in 25 words or fewer.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos