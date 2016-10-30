The Bellingham Herald seeks Whatcom County tree farms information for list

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline Pause

1:44 Death midwife helps clients take a Sacred Passing

1:19 A sneak peek at Bellingham's newest trail

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title