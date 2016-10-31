Here are Halloween events in Whatcom County

Ready for Halloween? Here’s a list of holiday events happening Monday. All events are in Bellingham unless noted.
Downtown Trick or Treat 3-5 p.m., downtown Bellingham, 1310 Commercial St. Free. Stroll downtown in costume for a fun and safe trick-or-treating alternative for kids and families. Just look for the balloons at participating downtown businesses for candy and treats. Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
WTA Haunted Bus 3-5 p.m. WTA downtown station, 205 E. Magnolia St. View the Haunted Bus, ready for all little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. You will find them at Bellingham Station at Railroad Avenue and Magnolia Street, during the big Downtown Trick or Treat event. Details: ridewta.com.
Fairhaven Trick or Treat 3-6 p.m., Historic Fairhaven District. Join all sorts of goblins, princesses, wizards, heroes and animals at decorated shops in Fairhaven, with treats at most of the merchants (look for the poster at participating locations). Photos will be taken by Oh! Snap in Finnegan’s Alley Atrium just across Harris Avenue from the old Fairhaven Pharmacy building and Dos Padres from 3-6 p.m.; they will be printed immediately and given to parents for free. Details: fairhaven.com.
Halloween Stories with the Bellingham Storytellers Guild! 3-6 p.m., Village Books, 1200 11th St. While you’re trick-or-treating in the Fairhaven district this year, stop by the Readings Gallery for ghoulish tales from the Bellingham Storytellers Guild. Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
No Tricks, Just Treats! 6 p.m., Highgate Senior Living, 155 E. Kellogg Road. Residents will hand out some goodies to kids in costume. Details: 360-671-1459.
Halloween Carnival 6-8 p.m., Sudden Valley YMCA, 8 Barnview Court (gate 3). Free, all ages welcome. Dress up in costume, get your face painted, play games and more. Bring a bag of candy to share.
Thrillingham 8 p.m., Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. Free, donations appreciated. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" is performed with the Bellingham Zombies on Halloween to raise money for Blue Skies for Children. Details: Rosa at thrillingham.info@gmail.com.
John Carpenter’s “Halloween” 8 p.m., Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. $8.50 general, $7.50 members, $8 students. A young boy kills his sister on Halloween of 1963, and is sent to a mental hospital. Fifteen years later he escapes and returns to his hometown to wreak havoc. John Carpenter’s “Halloween” premiered Oct. 25, 1978, and became one of the most successful independent horror movies of all time. This remastered cinema classic features an interview with Carpenter. Details: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Halloween Masquerade Ball 8 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St. Entertainment provided by DJ KitchenSink. Costume contest first place prize $100, second and third place prizes also. $3 cover at the door. Details: 360- 738-7939, uisceirishpub.com.
Costume Contest 8:30 p.m., Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St. Free. Make it over to Chuckanut Brewery and get into the costume contest at 9 p.m. to win Chuckanut schwag. Details: 360-752-3377, chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com.
Haunted House and trick-or-treating, free from 6-9 p.m. at South Whatcom Fire Authority Station 21, 4518 Cable St. Details: 360-676-8080.
