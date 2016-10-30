Learn about Bellingham’s multimillion dollar water treatment upgrade Wednesday

Work is scheduled to start in November on a new water pretreatment system that will be installed next to the existing water treatment plant in Whatcom Falls Park.
The new system, dissolved air flotation, will use millions of tiny air bubbles to float debris to the top of water where it can be removed before the water is sent to the existing plant for treatment.
The city will hold an informational open house about the $11.4 million construction project from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Kulshan Middle School, 1250 Kenoyer Drive in Bellingham.
An overview of the project will be given during a presentation at 7 p.m. by project engineer Anthony Freeman, who will also answer questions such as when construction will start; how long it may last; what impact it may have on traffic; and how access to trails and Whatcom Falls Park may change.
Once the facility comes online in about 2018, the city expects that the amount of chemicals needed to treat drinking water will be reduced.
