Free admission at Washington state parks on Veterans Day

Washington state parks will offer free admission Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
Day-use visitors won’t need a seasonal Discover Pass or $10 day-use fee at state parks across Washington, including Larrabee, Birch Bay and Peace Arch parks in Whatcom County.
It’s the final free day of 11 for 2016 at Washington state parks.
The fee waiver includes only day-use activities at state parks. Other state lands, including those managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife still require special passes.
